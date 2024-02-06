Vietnam Forage Market Expected to Rise at 5.10% CAGR during 2024-2032

Forage

Forages, such as grasses and legumes, serve as essential components of animal diets, providing the necessary nutrients for healthy and efficient growth.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled " Vietnam Forage Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ". Vietnam forage market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.10% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Vietnam Forage Industry:

• The growing demand for animal products:

The increasing demand for animal products is a significant driver of the forage market in Vietnam. As the population continues to grow, there is a parallel rise in the demand for meat, milk, and other animal-derived products. This surge in demand necessitates a higher production of livestock, subsequently driving the need for quality forage. Forages, such as grasses and legumes, serve as essential components of animal diets, providing the necessary nutrients for healthy and efficient growth. The expansion of the livestock sector in response to the rising demand for animal products is a key factor fueling the growth of the forage market in Vietnam.

• The need for sustainable livestock production:

With increased awareness of environmental issues and the impact of conventional farming practices, there is a growing emphasis on sustainability in agriculture. Sustainable livestock production involves practices that are environmentally friendly, economically viable, and socially responsible. Forages play a vital role in sustainable agriculture by promoting soil health, reducing the need for synthetic inputs, and improving overall ecosystem resilience. As a result, farmers and livestock producers in Vietnam are increasingly adopting forage-based feeding systems to enhance the sustainability of their operations, thereby contributing to the growth of the forage market.

• The impact of climate change on agriculture:

The impact of climate change on agriculture is a significant factor shaping the forage market in Vietnam. Climate change has led to unpredictable weather patterns, extreme temperatures, and altered precipitation levels, posing challenges to traditional farming practices. Forages, being resilient and adaptable to various environmental conditions, offer a solution to mitigate the effects of climate change on livestock production. Drought-resistant forage species, for example, become essential in times of water scarcity. As climate variability becomes more pronounced, the demand for forages that can withstand such challenges is expected to rise, driving the growth of the forage market in Vietnam.

Vietnam Forage Market Report Segmentation:

By Crop Type:

• Cereals

• Legumes

• Grasses

Based on the crop type, the market is segmented into cereals, legumes, and grasses.

By Product Type:

• Stored Forage

o Silage

o Hay

• Fresh Forage

On the basis of product type, the market has been categorized into stored forage (silage and hay) and fresh forage.

By Animal Type:

• Ruminants

• Swine

• Poultry

• Others

Based on the animal type, the market is divided into ruminants, swine, poultry, and others.

Regional Insights:

• Northern Vietnam

• Central Vietnam

• Southern Vietnam

Based on the region, the market is segregated into Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

Vietnam Forage Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of modern animal husbandry practices and a burgeoning focus on enhancing livestock health and productivity are contributing to the market growth. As farmers and livestock producers embrace advanced technologies and nutritional strategies, the demand for high-quality forage products continues to rise, aiding in market expansion. Furthermore, the growing awareness among consumers regarding the importance of organic and natural animal products prompting farmers to invest in premium forage options is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing emphasis on biosecurity measures in livestock farming spurring the demand for forage varieties that contribute to enhanced animal health is propelling the market forward.

