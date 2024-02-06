Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size, Top Brands, Demand, Growth, Report 2024-2032

Beauty and Personal Care Products Market

The global beauty and personal care products market size reached US$ 506.2 Billion in 2023.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Beauty and Personal Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on beauty and personal care products market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global beauty and personal care products market size reached US$ 506.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 759.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry:

• Increasing Consumer Awareness and Beauty Consciousness: The beauty and personal care products market is driven by a rising awareness among consumers about personal grooming and skincare. With access to information through various channels, including social media and beauty influencers, consumers are more informed about the benefits of beauty and personal care products. This heightened awareness contributes to an increased demand for a wide range of products catering to diverse beauty needs and preferences.

• Innovation in Formulations and Ingredients: Continuous innovation in formulations and the incorporation of novel ingredients are significant drivers of the beauty and personal care products market. Consumers are drawn to products with advanced formulations that claim to address specific skincare concerns, offer anti-aging properties, or include natural and organic ingredients. Beauty brands invest in research and development to stay ahead of trends, introducing new products with unique ingredients and features to meet evolving consumer preferences.

• E-Commerce and Online Retailing Growth: The expansion of e-commerce channels plays a crucial role in driving the beauty and personal care products market. Online platforms provide consumers with convenient access to a vast array of products, reviews, and information, influencing purchasing decisions. The ease of online shopping, coupled with the availability of subscription services and exclusive online promotions, contributes to the market's growth. E-commerce platforms serve as a significant avenue for both established and emerging beauty brands to showcase and sell their products, reaching a global consumer base.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Avon Products (Natura & Co)

• Beiersdorf AG

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• Kao Corporation

• L'Oréal S.A.

• Mary Kay Inc.

• Procter & Gamble Company

• Revlon, Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes)

• Shiseido Company Limited

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Unilever plc

Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

• Conventional

• Organic

Conventional dominates the market as the demand for conventional beauty and personal care products is propelled by their affordability and accessibility.

By Product:

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Color Cosmetics

• Fragrances

• Others

Skin care holds the largest share of the market due to the increasing awareness of the importance of skincare routines and self-care practices.

By Pricing:

• Mass Products

• Premium Products

Mass products dominate the market as the demand for mass beauty and personal care products caters to budget-conscious consumers who seek quality products without the premium price tag.

By Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• E-commerce

• Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets hold the largest share of the market due to the convenience and one-stop shopping experience offered by them.

By End User:

• Male

• Female

Female dominates the market due to the evolving societal norms and increased awareness of self-care.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share due to the region's burgeoning middle-class population.

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Trends:

The global market for beauty and personal care products is witnessing strong growth, primarily propelled by a heightened emphasis on personal grooming and enhancing one's appearance. This trend is further amplified by the pervasive influence of social media, the culture of influencers, and the growing desire for a polished, selfie-ready appearance, encouraging individuals to invest more in cosmetics, skincare, and hair care. Additionally, the increasing aging population in many countries is driving the demand for anti-aging and skincare products. The emerging preference for natural and organic ingredients is also gaining traction, reflecting a shift towards safer and eco-friendly options, fostering innovation and product development.

Moreover, the escalating consumer focus on self-care, individual expression, and overall well-being, coupled with the expanding reach of e-commerce and online retail channels, has significantly increased access to a global consumer base. This presents lucrative opportunities for the market to expand further in response to evolving consumer preferences and lifestyle choices.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

