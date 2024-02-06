Wireless Gas Detection Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Wireless Gas Detection Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The wireless gas detection market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wireless Gas Detection Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the wireless gas detection market size is predicted to reach $3.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth in the wireless gas detection market is due to the increasing demand for wireless gas detectors by the chemical industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest wireless gas detection market share. Major players in the wireless gas detection market include Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, AMETEK Inc., Sensit Technologies, AirTest Technologies Inc., MSA Safety Incorporated.

Wireless Gas Detection Market Segments

• By Type: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cellular, License-Free ISM Band, Other Technologies

• By End User: Oil And Gas, Chemical And Petrochemicals, Mining And Metals, Discrete Manufacturing Industry, Commercial Buildings And Public Facilities, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global wireless gas detection market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Wireless gas detection is a system or device that is designed for continuous monitoring of toxic and combustible gases in the air. Wireless solutions combine battery-powered sensors with integrated radiofrequency (RF) technology running on license-free frequency bands to deliver proven long-term results, even in the harshest environments.

