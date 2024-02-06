Portable Power Stations Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Portable Power Stations Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The portable power stations market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Portable Power Stations Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the portable power stations market size is predicted to reach $5.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

The growth in the portable power stations market is due to the rising use of smart electronic devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest portable power stations market share. Major players in the portable power stations market include Anker Innovations Technology, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., EcoFlow, NRG Energy, Inc. (Goal Zero), Chilwee Group Co., Ltd., Milwaukee Tool.

Portable Power Stations Market Segments
• By Power Source: Hybrid Power, Direct Power
• By Technology Type: Lithium-ion, Sealed Lead-Acid
• By Capacity: 0-100 Wh, 100-200 Wh, 200-400 Wh, 400-1,000 Wh, 1,000-1,500 Wh, 1,500 Wh and Above
• By Sales Channel: Online Sales, Direct Sales
• By Application: Emergency Power, Off-Grid Power, Automotive, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global portable power stations market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A portable power station is a larger capacity portable device with higher output power and AC outlets that provide off-grid electricity through a rechargeable battery. These are ideal and transportable (emergency) power sources that are needed for usage inside and outside of the home or while participating in outdoor activities so that a user can always utilize their electrical appliances.

