Fresh Pet Food Proven Crucial For Long-Term Health And Financial Savings, Reveals Independent Smu Study

Singapore, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Recently, a new study, utilising PetCubes product, revealed insights into the changing pet food preferences among Singapore pet owners. In a comprehensive independent market study conducted by Singapore Management University (SMU) in 2022[1], a notable shift in pet diet preferences towards fresh pet food was observed among pet owners. This shift is primarily driven by increased awareness among pet owners regarding the significance of high-quality pet food that can provide their pets with essential nutrients.

Despite this interest, pet owners encounter confusion in selecting suitable diets due to the perceived costliness of fresh pet food, hindering its adoption despite potential health benefits. Additionally, recent 2022 studies by the International Trade Administration (ITA) highlighted a 30% surge in dog ownership during the COVID-19 pandemic[2]. As pandemic puppies near their fourth year, pet owners are confronted with pivotal considerations influencing the health and well-being of their beloved companions.

The SMU study further delves into the evolving landscape of pet food preferences. While kibble remains the predominant choice, constituting 77% of pets' diets, 9.6% of pet owners are opting for a commercial freshly cooked diet and 9.0% choosing a commercial raw diet. This indicates a growing preference for the superior quality and ingredients found in fresh pet food over heavily processed alternatives.

For instance, based on data from a prominent pet food retailer in Singapore and considering a 5kg dog's 12-year life expectancy, feeding kibble incurs a lifetime cost ranging from SGD 3,942 to SGD 7,815. In contrast, the lifetime cost for opting fresh food from PetCubes averages around $23,337 for a similar-sized pet[3].

The study conducted a comparative analysis of lifetime expenses related to various pet food approaches, revealing that while fresh food is costlier than canned wet food, it offers a more comprehensive financial view by factoring in potential savings on veterinary expenses.

In Singapore, ensuring optimal pet health underscores the importance of quality veterinary care, with routine check-ups and treatments for cats and dogs typically ranging from SGD 300 to SGD 800 annually. Costs can significantly escalate if pets develop chronic conditions due to poor diets, reaching SGD 1,000 to SGD 5,000 or more and up to $20,000 annually for pet cancer treatments. Considering veterinary bills and potential expenses associated to processed diets, the overall costs for pets fed kibble or wet canned food could potentially double or even triple compared to those nourished with fresh food throughout their lives.

Cutting-edge research from Purdue University[4], underscores the transformative impact of integrating fresh food into pets' diets, showing a remarkable 70 to 90% reduction in cancer cell growth with just a 20% inclusion of fresh food (Raghavan et al. 2005; Knapp et al. 2014). Additionally, dogs on a fresh diet exhibit a significantly lower likelihood of obesity and degenerative diseases, potentially extending their lifespan by up to three years (Salt et al. 2019). Another study by the University of Helsinki[5] further corroborated these findings, showing a decreased likelihood of otitis and cancer in dogs on a lifelong fresh food diet (Hemida et al. 2023).

The study addresses concerns about the affordability of fresh food and urges pet owners to consider the holistic financial implications, including potential savings on veterinary bills. Disease prevention through fresh food diets may ultimately mitigate substantial medical costs, offering a compelling case for its adoption. While disease in pets remains unpredictable, feeding fresh food may improve the odds of better health outcomes.

Dr. Francis Cabana, Director of Nutrition at PetCubes, commented, "The research conclusively demonstrates the profound impact of fresh food on pets' long-term health, reducing the risk of debilitating diseases and potentially curbing exorbitant veterinary expenses."

PetCubes, a leader in the fresh pet food industry, is committed to innovation and pet well-being. Through research-backed nutrition and collaborations with esteemed institutions and veterinary experts, PetCubes not only provides premium-quality fresh pet food but also advocates for a more informed approach to pet nutrition.

For more information about PetCubes, please visit www.petcubes.com

[1] Souce: UOB-SMU AEI Project 856/FY22 Market Research Report: Pet owners' sentiment on fresh pet food

[2] Source: Singapore Pet Food

[3] A similar assessment was also carried out for cats.

[4] Knapp, D. W., Ramos-Vara, J. A., Moore, G. E. et al. Urinary Bladder Cancer in Dogs, a Naturally Occurring Model for Cancer Biology and Drug Development, ILAR Journal 55, Vol. 1, 100–118. 2014.

[5] Hemida, M. B. M., Vuori, K. A., Borgström, N. C. et al. Early Life Programming by Diet Can Play a Role in Risk Reduction of Otitis in Dogs, Frontiers in Veterinary Science, Sec. Animal Nutrition and Metabolism, vol. 10. 2023.

Source: PetCubes

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024