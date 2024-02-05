Senate Bill 1014 Printer's Number 1356
PENNSYLVANIA, February 5 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1295
PRINTER'S NO. 1356
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1014
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, PENNYCUICK AND ARGALL, DECEMBER 18, 2023
SENATOR GEBHARD, COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL
DEVELOPMENT, AS AMENDED, FEBRUARY 5, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in city revitalization and improvement zones,
further providing for definitions, for establishment or
designation of contracting authority, for approval, for
transfers, for restrictions, for transfer of property and for
review.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "city," "city revitalization
and improvement zone," "eligible tax," "municipality" and "pilot
zone" in section 1802-C of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,
No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, are amended to
read:
Section 1802-C. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24