Senate Bill 1014 Printer's Number 1356

PENNSYLVANIA, February 5 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1295

PRINTER'S NO. 1356

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1014

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, PENNYCUICK AND ARGALL, DECEMBER 18, 2023

SENATOR GEBHARD, COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL

DEVELOPMENT, AS AMENDED, FEBRUARY 5, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in city revitalization and improvement zones,

further providing for definitions, for establishment or

designation of contracting authority, for approval, for

transfers, for restrictions, for transfer of property and for

review.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "city," "city revitalization

and improvement zone," "eligible tax," "municipality" and "pilot

zone" in section 1802-C of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,

No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, are amended to

read:

Section 1802-C. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

