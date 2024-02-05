Senate Bill 745 Printer's Number 1357
PENNSYLVANIA, February 5 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 889, 1231
PRINTER'S NO. 1357
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
745
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, COSTA, J. WARD AND
CULVER, JUNE 14, 2023
SENATOR MARTIN, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,
FEBRUARY 5, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in contracts for public works, providing for
contracts for information technology commodities and
services.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 62 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 3914. Contracts for information technology commodities and
services.
A contract for the procurement of end point devices shall
require that those devices, services and solutions be capable of
being configured, secured and maintained in a manner that meets
the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)
guidelines IN THE NIST SPECIAL PUBLICATION (SP) 800-SERIES
PUBLICATIONS (NIST SP 800-SERIES), WHICH ARE IN EFFECT AT THE
TIME OF THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS SECTION, or industry best
practices for computer security to the extent that the
