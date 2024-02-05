Senate Bill 745 Printer's Number 1357

PENNSYLVANIA, February 5 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 889, 1231

AN ACT

Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in contracts for public works, providing for

contracts for information technology commodities and

services.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 62 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 3914. Contracts for information technology commodities and

services.

A contract for the procurement of end point devices shall

require that those devices, services and solutions be capable of

being configured, secured and maintained in a manner that meets

the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

guidelines IN THE NIST SPECIAL PUBLICATION (SP) 800-SERIES

PUBLICATIONS (NIST SP 800-SERIES), WHICH ARE IN EFFECT AT THE

TIME OF THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS SECTION, or industry best

practices for computer security to the extent that the

