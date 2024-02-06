Data Center Colocation Market was valued at $46.08 billion in 2020 and to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Data center colocation Market Share by Type, Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028,”

The global data center colocation market size was valued at $46.08 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $ 202.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The concept of data center colocation has gained attraction nowadays due to the increasing need for additional data storage capacity to meet the requirements of internal and external IT services. In order to increase the existing data center capacity, the colocation data center has emerged as a lucrative option to enhance the business continuity. Many enterprises, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises, prefer using data center colocation services rather than investing huge capital in developing their own data centers. Colocation data center mainly requires operating expenses, thus, avoiding the upfront costs. Enterprises with local presence, in particular, have been following the trend of leasing space from colocation providers.

Enterprises in Asia-Pacific are focusing on enhancing their operations and increasing their overall efficiency to stay competitive in the market, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Data Center Colocation Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Data Center Colocation Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

CoreSite Realty Corporation

CYRUSONE INC

CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

EQUINIX, INC.

Global Switch

KDDI CORPORATION

NTT Communications Corporation and Many More

Region wise, the data center colocation market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

The COVID-19 outbreak has a positively impact on the growth of the data center colocation industry as data center colocation technologies are helping enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand of data storage and data transfer. Rapid spread of COVID-19 has considerably increases data traffic. In addition, upsurge has been observed in the storage volume requirement due to the pandemic driven by proliferation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and Internet of things (IoT). This will continue to drive the data center colocation investments across the global market. The industry players such as Amazon, Google, Facebook, and NTT communication are continue to spending on data centers colocation. For instance, in January 2020, NTT communication setup its data center colocation facility on the Honolulu, Hawaii islands in Pacific ocean . There is growing need to ensure the data center colocation service providers are having enough ability and capacity to deliver data center colocation with high performance during the increased traffic demand.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic is opportunistic for the data center colocation market growth as data center colocation help organization enable their business objective. Data center colocation industry is observing growing popularity and attention of researchers in both industry and academia as a means to data searching costs and produce the revenue streams for service providers due to the features in networking. During the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations that deployed data center colocation earlier have been able to quickly adjust to the new partners and business requirements that were resulting due to work-from-home mandates. Data center colocation help organizations to cope with the ongoing pandemic and maintain economically positive operations.

