Mobile payment and payment card statistics – 4th Quarter 2023

MACAU, February 6 - According to statistics released today (6 February) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the number and the value of transactions of local mobile payment tools both increased on a quarterly basis. Meanwhile, the credit card and debit card turnover both witnessed growth.

Mobile payment

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the number of transactions carried out by local mobile payment tools increased by 4.7% quarter-to-quarter to 80.5 million. The transaction value totalled MOP7.1 billion, an increment of 1.5% from the preceding quarter. The average amount per transaction was MOP88.6. At end-2023, the number of mobile payment terminals and QR code signs amounted to 102,178, up 2.0% from end-September 2023.

Credit card credit limit granted and delinquency

At end-2023, credit card credit limit granted by banks in Macao was MOP49.4 billion, equivalent to an increase of 0.5% from a quarter earlier. Credit card receivables amounted to MOP2.9 billion, of which the rollover amount totalled MOP772.2 million, representing 26.8% of credit card receivables. Meanwhile, the delinquency ratio, i.e. the ratio of delinquent amount overdue for more than three months to credit card receivables, edged up 0.1 percentage point to 2.8% when compared with end-September 2023.

Payment card turnover and repayment

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the credit card turnover totalled MOP6.2 billion, a growth of 1.5% from the previous quarter. The cash advance turnover was MOP172.6 million, occupying 2.8% of total credit card turnover. The number of credit card transactions marked 11.1 million, up 8.5% on a quarterly basis. Credit card repayments, in which payments for interest and fees are included, dropped quarter-to-quarter by 1.6% to MOP6.4 billion. Concurrently, the number of debit card transactions other than cash withdrawals was 745.3 thousand and the debit card turnover totalled MOP567.0 million.