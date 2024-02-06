LED Street Light Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LED Street Light Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's LED Street Light Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

February 6, 2024

The LED street light market is thoroughly covered in The Business Research Company's "LED Street Light Global Market Report 2024," providing comprehensive market information. According to TBRC's projections, the LED street light market size is anticipated to achieve $31.43 billion in 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%.

The expansion of the LED street light market is attributed to the global development of smart cities. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the LED street light market share. Key players in the LED street light market include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Wipro Limited, and Signify N.V.

LED Street Light Market Segments

By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

By Sales Channels: Direct, Indirect

By Applications: Retrofit, Retail And Hospitality, Outdoor, Offices, Architectural, Residential, Industrial, Other Applications

By Geography: The global LED street light market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

LED street lights, also known as LED pedestrian lights, serve as energy-efficient substitutes for conventional street lights like high-pressure sodium (HPS) street lights and road lamps commonly used in urban and residential areas. These lights contribute to improved traffic safety and road visibility, making objects more discernible for pedestrians and drivers during nighttime.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. LED Street Light Market Trends And Strategies

4. LED Street Light Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. LED Street Light Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix



