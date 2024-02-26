Humanistic Care, LLC Announces New Web-Based Application to Support Community-Led Policy Change Initiatives

POSLM Web Based App

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humanistic Care, LLC, a leading provider of human-centered care solutions, is excited to announce the upcoming release of a new web-based application designed to support users who are currently utilizing the progressive outcomes scale logic model (POSLM) for measuring community-led policy change initiatives. The release is set to happen on March 25, 2024, and will be exclusively available to Humanistic Care's active clients.

The new web-based application is a result of Humanistic Care's continuous efforts to provide innovative and effective solutions for their clients. It is specifically designed to support organizations and individuals who are using the POSLM for measuring the impact of their community-led policy change initiatives. The application will offer a user-friendly interface and a range of features to streamline the process of data collection, analysis, and reporting.

"We are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of our new web-based application, which will provide valuable support to our clients who are using the POSLM for measuring community-led policy change initiatives," said Omar Brown, CEO of Humanistic Care, LLC. "We understand the importance of accurate and efficient data collection and analysis in measuring the impact of these initiatives, and our new application will make the process much easier and more effective for our clients."

Humanistic Care, LLC is dedicated to supporting organizations and individuals in their efforts to create positive change in their communities. The upcoming release of their new web-based application is a testament to their commitment to providing innovative and effective solutions for their clients. With the release set for March 25, 2024, Humanistic Care is looking forward to helping their clients achieve even greater success in their community-led policy change initiatives.

On release day, interested organizations who are not current Humanistic Care clients will be invited to utilize the application on a 30-day free trial (no credit card required). To be notified on the release date and receive a complimentary 30-day free trial interested organizations are invited to join Humanistic Care's email list. For more information about Humanistic Care, LLC and their services, please visit HumanisticCare.com or view their recent articles which explain more about the POSLM.