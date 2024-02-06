Renewable Energy Centre in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu proposed

VIETNAM, February 6 - BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU – The PetroVietNam Technical Service Corporation has proposed building a renewable energy centre in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province to bolster Việt Nam's position and reputation in the field of renewable energy.

Director-general of PTSC Lê Mạnh Cường said that since 2021, PTSC has added offshore renewable energy as one of its core business lines and has so far achieved and maintained most of the necessary certifications for the oil, gas and renewable energy services industry.

PTSC now has enough experience, facilities, equipment and is completely proactive in offshore surveys. It also provides most services to the offshore renewable energy industry, excluding blades and turbines.

In 2023, PTSC completed the fabrication of two offshore wind power transformer station projects for customers in Taiwan (China) and is expected to hand them over to customers in the first quarter of this year. At the same time, the unit signed new contracts and was awarded about US$1.5 billion for offshore wind power projects in Taiwan and Europe.

Cường said that PTSC's leadership team proposed that the Government create a legal corridor and policy mechanism for PTSC to build a Renewable Energy centre in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu so that Việt Nam can be proactive in the service supply chain for the offshore renewable energy industry in the near future.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà said that PTSC was mastering a very difficult and complex step in designing and manufacturing offshore wind power equipment that not many businesses in the world are capable of doing. PTSC had found a historic direction in offshore wind power development affirming Việt Nam's role in scientific and technological transformation.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that PTSC's idea of ​​proposing to build a renewable energy centre will be supported by the Government, ministries, branches, corporations and Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province. PTSC will build a project plan and a clear roadmap to submit to the Government for research and consideration. – VNS