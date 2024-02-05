Ambassador Barrett Salato presents credentials to President Xi

Solomon Islands Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), His Excellency Barrett Salato presenting his credentials to the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Solomon Islands Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), His Excellency Barrett Salato has officially assumed his duties after presenting his credentials to Chinese President Xi Jinping on January 30th at the Great Hall of People in Beijing.

The event was attended by foreign envoys from other countries, marking the beginning of their diplomatic tour in China.

The presentation of credentials to Xi, signifies a symbolic gesture to mark the commencement of Ambassador Salato’s tenure in China. President Xi Jinping assures the Chinese government’s support and convenience for the ambassadors in their duties.

In presenting his credentials to President Xi, Ambassador Salato also took the opportunity to convey warm greetings and best wishes from the Prime Minister and people of Solomon Islands.

President Xi Jinping warmly received the Solomon Islands Ambassador, extending his congratulations and emphasizing the paramount importance of fostering a win-win and mutually beneficial cooperation between both sides.

The ceremony provided a great opportunity for Ambassador Salato to engage in a momentary interaction with President Xi, reinforcing the importance of diplomatic relations between Solomon Islands and China. The presentation of credentials to President Xi formally solidifies his role as Solomon Islands Ambassador to China.

Ambassador Salato, a seasoned diplomat with a career covering over two decades in the Public Service of Solomon Islands, has held key roles in both bilateral and multilateral capacities. Prior to his current assignment as Ambassador to China, H.E Salato served as the Trade Commissioner in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET), demonstrating his expertise in the field of trade.

H.E Salato previously served as the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Solomon Islands to the United Nations Office, World Trade Organization and Other International Organizations in Geneva, Switzerland.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE