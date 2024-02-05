Manaaki New Zealand Tertiary Scholarship
Applications for the Manaaki New Zealand Tertiary Scholarships are now open!
For information on eligibility, priority sectors for study, and how to apply, visit https://www.nzscholarships.govt.nz/category/
Applications will close at 10am Solomon Islands time on 29 February 2024.
The New Zealand High Commission will be holding 3 information sessions for interested applicants. Join us at our office in Town Ground on one of the below dates and times:
- Session 1: Wednesday 7 February, 11am-12pm
- Session 2: Monday 12 February, 11am-12pm
- Session 3: Wednesday 21 February, 11am-12pm
For general scholarship enquiries, interested individuals can visit our office every Thursdays and Fridays between 11am-12pm.
Important to Note:
Physical application forms will not be available at the High Commission.
The portal will close precisely at 10am Solomon Islands time on 29 February 2024 – submissions after the deadline will not be accepted.
For further Information, contact:
New Zealand High Commission
E: Honiara.Info@mfat.govt.nz
P: 21502
We wish you the best of luck!!!