Manaaki New Zealand Tertiary Scholarship

Applications for the Manaaki New Zealand Tertiary Scholarships are now open!

For information on eligibility, priority sectors for study, and how to apply, visit https://www.nzscholarships.govt.nz/category/

Applications will close at 10am Solomon Islands time on 29 February 2024.

The New Zealand High Commission will be holding 3 information sessions for interested applicants. Join us at our office in Town Ground on one of the below dates and times:

  • Session 1: Wednesday 7 February, 11am-12pm
  • Session 2: Monday 12 February, 11am-12pm
  • Session 3: Wednesday 21 February, 11am-12pm

For general scholarship enquiries, interested individuals can visit our office every Thursdays and Fridays between 11am-12pm.

 

Important to Note: 

 Physical application forms will not be available at the High Commission.

The portal will close precisely at 10am Solomon Islands time on 29 February 2024 – submissions after the deadline will not be accepted.

For further Information, contact:
New Zealand High Commission
E: Honiara.Info@mfat.govt.nz
P: 21502

We wish you the best of luck!!!

