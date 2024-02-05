Submit Release
The Council voted to support the Legislature of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to pass the Cherish Act. The Cherish Act is an act committing to higher education the resources to insure a strong and healthy public higher education system.

Passage of the legislation would allocate millions of dollars for funding for our public higher education system, establish a fair minimum funding level per student to ensure funding keeps pace with enrollments, and freeze tuition and fees for five years to ensure higher education is in reach of all students who want to attend.

Investing in our public education institutions means investing in the students, faculty, and staff who are core components of our Commonwealth.

