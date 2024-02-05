Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,452 in the last 365 days.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day

A resolution offered by Councilor Flynn, recognizing January 27th as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, was adopted during this week’s Council meeting.

This day was selected and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2005 to commemorate the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi Concentration Camp in Poland in 1945.

On this anniversary, we remember and honor the six million Jewish people and millions of others that were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust, and honor those who survived the Holocaust.

Boston is proud to educate residents and tourists about the Holocaust at the Holocaust Memorial next to City Hall.

You just read:

International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more