A resolution offered by Councilor Flynn, recognizing January 27th as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, was adopted during this week’s Council meeting.

This day was selected and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2005 to commemorate the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi Concentration Camp in Poland in 1945.

On this anniversary, we remember and honor the six million Jewish people and millions of others that were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust, and honor those who survived the Holocaust.

Boston is proud to educate residents and tourists about the Holocaust at the Holocaust Memorial next to City Hall.