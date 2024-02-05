Submit Release
Visit of International Telecommunication Union Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin Under the MFA Distinguished Visitors' Programme, 5 to 6 February 2024

International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin is visiting Singapore under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Distinguished Visitors’ Programme (DVP) from 5 to 6 February 2024. Introduced in 2005, the DVP invites esteemed foreign leaders and heads of international organisations to visit Singapore and exchange views on issues of shared interest with Singapore leaders and senior government officials. Secretary-General Bogdan-Martin’s visit is testament to the close partnership between the ITU and Singapore.

 

Secretary-General Bogdan-Martin’s programme includes a call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, as well as meals hosted by Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo and Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development Sim Ann respectively. She will meet senior government officials and attend briefings by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Office for Space Technology & Industry. She will also speak at an Asia Tech x Inspire event organised by IMDA.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

5 FEBRUARY 2024

