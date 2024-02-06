Submit Release
Northland Power to Host 2024 Investor Day

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland”) (TSX: NPI) announces that it will host its 2024 Investor Day on Tuesday March 5, 2024, starting at 09:30 AM ET. The event will feature presentations from President and CEO, Mike Crawley, and other members of our senior leadership team on the company’s achievements, strategy, construction projects and growth outlook.

The presentation will be broadcast live via webcast, with video and will be accessible by web browser. The presentation will be available on Northland’s website following the event.

Webcast attendees can pre-register to receive the web access information.

Event details:

2024 Investor Day – Northland Power Inc.

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Start Time: 09:30 a.m. ET

Please pre-register for the event by visiting the registration link

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in approximately 3.4GW (net 2.9GW) of operating capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland’s common shares, Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Dario Neimarlija, Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations

647-288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

