Dawn Mattera Corsi Joins Forces with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author Inspirational Book, 'Rise Up!'"

WARWICK, RI, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce a dynamic collaboration with the Dawn Mattera Corsi, as she takes the helm as a co-author for the highly anticipated book, "Rise Up!" alongside an exceptional team of authors, including the esteemed Lisa Nichols.

"Rise Up!" promises to be an inspirational masterpiece that will kindle the flames within readers, igniting their inner fire with stories of courage and unwavering commitment. The official launch of this transformative book is scheduled for the Summer of 2024.

With over twenty-five years of experience, Dawn Mattera Corsi has dedicated her life to helping individuals create their own "dolce vita" – a sweet life – by connecting with their purpose and continuing their legacy. Her remarkable journey from a former engineer to a best-selling and award-winning author, certified coach, and motivational speaker is a testament to her unwavering commitment to personal growth and transformation.

Dawn Mattera Corsi's unique communication style combines proven techniques, heartfelt empathy, and a touch of tough love. Her message resonates with those seeking to overcome obstacles and discover their true potential. In the span of just a few years, Dawn faced life-altering challenges, including divorce, two layoffs, three relocations, and the most trying emotional and financial hardships. Instead of succumbing to despair, she chose to rise above, using these experiences to design a life filled with passion, peace, and purpose.

Notably, Dawn has been a sought-after speaker for prestigious organizations such as the American Cancer Society, March of Dimes, WeightWatchers, and a prominent defense industry contractor. Her wisdom has touched lives on national platforms, making her a regular guest on CBS and Fox News. Her inspirational journey has been featured in numerous media outlets, showcasing her dedication to guiding others towards a life of fulfillment and empowerment.

Her relentless pursuit of life's pleasures extends beyond her professional endeavors. With her husband, Bob, she has experienced the thrill of gladiator lessons in Rome and the joy of driving vintage Vespas through the picturesque landscapes of Tuscany. Her quest for the perfect gelato is a testament to her zest for life's simple pleasures.

As we embark on this exciting new collaboration, readers can anticipate a transformative and empowering book that reflects Dawn’s unique journey and her commitment to helping others lead their best lives.

To learn more about Dawn Mattera Corsi and her inspiring work, please visit her website at www.DawnMattera.com, connect with her on LinkedIn at Dawn Mattera Corsi - Author and Speaker, follow her on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/dawnmatteraauthor/, and engage with her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DawnAlbaMattera/

SuccessBooks® is honored to have Dawn Mattera Corsi on board for the creation of "Rise Up!" and looks forward to the invaluable insights she will contribute to this transformative book. Stay tuned for "Rise Up!" and prepare to be inspired!