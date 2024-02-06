Verizon offers relief to customers most impacted by historic rainfall and flooding in California

$100,000 allocated to support local flood relief efforts by The American Red Cross, Wildcoast and The San Diego Foundation

What you need to know:



Verizon is waiving domestic call/text/data usage incurred Feb 4 - Feb 13 for prepaid and postpaid consumer and small business customers* in the most impacted parts of California

Verizon donates $100,000 to local relief organizations

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to devastations caused by the historic rainfall and flooding in California, Verizon is waiving prepaid and postpaid call/text/data usage incurred from February 4 - February 13, for California residents in the areas most impacted by the storm. This will bring relief to the thousands of consumer and small business customers* who rely on their mobile devices now more than ever.

This includes all prepaid customers using Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total by Verizon, Simple Mobile, Safelink, Walmart Family Mobile, Verizon Prepaid, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus, and postpaid consumer and small business customers* with billing addresses in the following counties:

California: Los Angeles San Diego Orange San Luis Obispo Riverside Santa Barbara San Bernardino Ventura





“Storms challenge California time and again, yet the resilience of its people shines through. Verizon has always, and remains committed to dedicating resources to ensure that people remain connected during critical times,” said Steven Keller, Market President - Pacific at Verizon. “We stand together navigating these challenging storms and emerging stronger as a connected community.”

Customers do not have to take any action for these usage charges to be waived and customers whose bill cycles have already closed will have such charges automatically credited back.

Verizon donates $100,000 to support California flooding relief efforts

Verizon is committing $100,000 in relief funds to organizations including the American Red Cross, The San Diego Foundation and Wildcoast to support individuals impacted by the flooding as well as flood mitigation efforts near the U.S. Border.

“We are grateful to Verizon for support to address flooding impacts in the Tijuana River Valley,” said Serge Dedina, P.h.D., Executive Director of Wildcoast. “This grant will allow us to help protect coastal and marine wildlife and ecosystems from impacts from flood debris and waste, which have been exacerbated by recent heavy rains that carry these contaminants to surrounding waters. This debris can destroy critical habitat and buildings, expose locals to hazardous materials, contribute to poor water quality, and reduce navigation access for first responders - all of which pose a critical threat to these local communities and their resources.”

Despite the extensive devastation across the state of California, Verizon's network remains resilient. We are seeing localized outages in the storm’s path, and Verizon engineers and technicians have begun the work of assessing damage and prioritizing restoration efforts. We remain in close contact with state and local emergency response teams to manage restoration efforts.

Verizon remains committed to supporting the people of California during this challenging time and will continue to monitor the ongoing situation.

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Alexis Madrigal

alexis.madrigal@verizon.com

(908) 763-4642