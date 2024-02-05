More sheriffs recruited to ensure safety of courts

CANADA, February 5 - To make sure people have consistent, safer access to court services, 13 new sheriff recruits will soon begin their careers as members of the BC Sheriff Service (BCSS).

“Everyone who uses the court system expects it to run safely and smoothly,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. “Sheriffs provide critical protective and enforcement services for the judiciary, Crown, defence, court staff and the public. That’s why it’s so encouraging that more people than ever are applying to join the BC Sheriff Service.”

A new class of graduates from the Justice Institute of British Columbia (JIBC) recently completed a 13-week academic, physical and practical training program. They will be responsible for sheriff services in Oliver, Kamloops, Prince George, Victoria and the Lower Mainland.

“Congratulations to the new graduates for completing the rigorous deputy sheriff recruit training,” said Jenny Manton, assistant deputy minister and director of sheriffs, Ministry of Attorney General. “We look forward to welcoming the graduates into court locations across the province. I know they will contribute to the safety of B.C.’s justice system by applying the skills and knowledge gained from the JIBC during training.”

Sheriffs ensure the safety and security of people at 89 court locations in B.C., including members of the public, court staff, the judiciary, the legal profession and other justice-related agencies. Sheriffs also transport accused and convicted people to and from correctional institutions and police detachments, carry out court orders, administer juries and plan for high-security trials.

“We are thrilled to welcome 13 new deputy sheriffs to the BC Sheriff Service,” said Paul Corrado, chief sheriff and executive director, BC Sheriff Service. “It’s a particularly exciting time for these recruits to join us as we proudly celebrate the 50th anniversary of BCSS this year. Congratulations graduates!”

Over recent months, the ministry has been working closely with the sheriff service on a number of changes to improve sheriff recruitment and retention, and to strengthen court safety.

The service received a record number of applications during the latest intake. The intake, which closed on Jan. 19, 2024, received 829 applications, a 33% increase in applicants from the summer intake.

“The sheriff recruit training program at JIBC provides students the opportunity to gain all the essential skills required to go out into their communities and ensure safety of the courts,” said Colleen Vaughan, interim president and CEO, JIBC. “I wish each new graduate the very best in their new career.”

The next class of sheriffs will begin training on March 11, 2024, and is expected to join the staffing complement on July 15, 2024.

Learn More:

To watch a video about working as a B.C. sheriff, visit: https://youtu.be/rdhf8trOoSM

To explore current career opportunities with the BC Sheriff Service, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/careers-myhr/job-seekers/featured-careers/deputy-sheriff

