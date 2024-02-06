BROOGE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Brooge Energy Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Brooge Energy Limited (“Brooge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BROG) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Brooge securities between November 25, 2019 and December 21, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 5, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Brooge materially overstated its revenues because it never received any revenues from BIA, as well as another fictitious customer; (2) Brooge engaged in a complex pattern of payments with BIA to create the illusion of revenues from BIA and another customer that had no knowledge of the fraud; (3) Brooge intentionally lied to its auditors and the Securities and Exchange Commission about its fraudulent activities; (4) Brooge lacked internal controls; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Brooge shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

