"Big Changes Ahead from California's Office of Health Care Affordability," Davis Wright Tremaine Webinar

On October 9, 2023, California's Office of Health Care Affordability (OHCA) issued final regulations that will go into effect on January 1, 2024, and will be applicable to transactions closing on and after April 1, 2024. The new regulations create a host of reporting and review requirements that have the potential to impact a wide range of transactions in the healthcare space.

DWT hosted a roundtable discussion to provide background on OHCA's updated regulations and their potential impact on healthcare providers in their transactions and network contracting.

Topics addressed include:

The entities and types of transactions that are impacted by the new regulations

The notice requirements in the new regulations

The Expedited review process, with learned from California Attorney General process

The Cost and Market Impact Review process and its potential impact on provider contracting

