Philadelphia Hotels Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Getaway Packages

PHILADELPHIA, February 5, 2024 – In celebration of Valentine’s Day, hotels across Philadelphia are offering overnight getaways surrounding the love-themed holiday.

Philadelphia hotels are pulling out all the stops on Feb. 14, and some are keeping the love going into the coming weeks and months. To help inform your Valentine’s Day coverage, Visit Philadelphia has curated a list of top hotel packages designed to help make celebrating the holiday extra special.

In addition to the deals below, those considering staying in the city for Valentine’s Day are encouraged to check out the Visit Philly Overnight Package to score great perks like tickets to The Franklin Institute or the Philadelphia Museum of Art, plus free hotel parking (valued up to $100). The full list of participating hotels is available here.

Travelers looking to make a weekend out of it can opt for the Visit Philly 3-Day Stay package. Buy two nights and the third is free.

Valentine’s Day Packages

AKA University City

Cira Centre South, 2929 Walnut Street

Love is in The Air at AKA University City (Valid stay dates: Feb. 1- 29)

AKA University City is celebrating Valentine’s Day all month long. Guests can take in spectacular views from the spacious accommodations and cozy up with a set of comfortable pajamas (set of two AKA pajamas per stay). To toast to love, there will be welcome champagne and sweet treats upon arrival. With access to a private cinema, couples can enjoy a romantic evening in. Guests are also invited to stay a little longer with a late check-out.

Canopy by Hilton Philadelphia Center City

1180 Ludlow Street

Valentine’s Day Package (Valid stay dates: Feb. 14-18)

Those looking for a romantic stay for the holiday can head to Canopy Philadelphia. This Valentine’s Day package includes a bottle of sparkling wine, a prix-fixe candlelit dinner for two at hotel restaurant The Wayward and a 2 p.m. late checkout.

Guild House Hotel

1307 Locust Street

Dessert and Wine Offering (Valid from: Feb. 12-15)

Named one of the best new hotels in the world — yes, as in the entire globe — by Travel + Leisure in 2022, the Guild House Hotel has quickly become one of the most sought-after stays in Philly. This year, guests lucky enough to nab a reservation around Valentine’s Day get a complimentary chocolate-raspberry mousse dessert and a bottle of wine. Cheers!

Independence Park Hotel

235 Chestnut Street

Romantic Escape Package (Valid stay dates: Through Dec. 31)

With the Romantic Escape Package, guests can enjoy overnight accommodation, a bottle of champagne and locally made chocolates, afternoon tea and cookies, plus complimentary breakfast and Wi-Fi.

Penn’s View Hotel

14 N. Front Street

Valentine’s Day Package 2024 (Valid stay dates: Feb. 13-15)

Guests can book at the Penn’s View Hotel for an overnight stay and four-course dinner for two in the hotel’s restaurant Panorama, complete with a prosecco toast to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Philadelphia Marriott Downtown

1200 Filbert Street

Love Philly Romance Package (Valid stay dates: Feb. 8-18)

Couples can celebrate their love in the heart of the city with this package, which includes one bottle of prosecco, chocolate-covered strawberries upon arrival (first night only), a full American breakfast buffet for two, $25 food and beverage credit per night and a late check-out of 1 p.m.

The hotel is also offering a special Valentine’s Day dinner on Feb. 14 for anyone looking for additional plans before spending the night.

Sonesta Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square

1800 Market Street

Sweet Deal Package (Valid stay dates: Feb. 1- 29)

With the Sweet Deal package, guests enjoy an upgrade to one of the Sonesta’s spacious suites and half-off parking, plus sparkling wine and chocolates.

The Logan Hotel

One Logan Square

All You Need is Love (Valid stay dates: Through Feb. 29)

The Logan sets the mood for those looking for a romantic getaway. An intimate escape for two can be booked with the All You Need is Love package. Perks include a couples massage and a mixology class.

Romance Detox (Valid stay dates: Through Feb. 29)

If roses, chocolates and stuffed animals aren’t the vibe this Valentine’s Day, the Logan Hotel is instead offering a detox-centric option at the Underground Spa & Wellness. The hotel is partnering with Thrive Pilates and 10 Hands Fitness + Fight Sports to help beat any Valentine’s Day blues and provide a full detox for the mind, body and spirit.

This package must be booked 10 days prior to the desired date to stay, and is subject to availability. Contact [email protected] for booking info.

Kimpton Palomar

117 S. 17th Street

Love How You Love Package (Valid stay dates: Through March 31)

The Love How You Love package is crafted to celebrate various types of relationships — whether romantic pairing or platonic — and even celebrates the bond between pets and owners with special offerings for four-legged companions. Guests can book this package and choose two preferred amenities from the exclusive list to customize their experience:

Barkcuterie + Charcuterie: A specially crafted Barkcuterie platter for dogs is paired with a delightful charcuterie selection for their owners.

Cannoli & Cannoli: For dog-loving guests, this option is a sweet way to pamper both pet and owner. It includes a cannoli-inspired dog treat and a house-made cannoli.

HeyDay Radiance: This option includes an exclusive discounted facial experience at HeyDay – $104 solo or $208 for couples – with two complimentary enhancements (up to $160 value per person) and a 15% discount on HeyDay products. (Appointment(s) required).

In-Room Tub Spa Setup: With this in-room tub spa setup, guests enjoy a fizzy bath experience surrounded by calming aromatherapy, creating the perfect ambiance for unwinding and connection.

Cozy Sips: Guests can sip and savor the moment with custom mugs that can be taken home, plus an in-room hot chocolate setup. Guests also can ask to add a touch of liqueur for an extra special treat.

Bottle of Wine: Toast to love with a thoughtfully selected bottle of wine, enhancing the romantic vibe of your stay. (Must be 21 or older).

Leisurely Late Check-Out: Late check-out until 2 p.m. lets guests savor every moment of their love-filled retreat.

Loews Philadelphia Hotel

1200 Market Street

Room for Romance (Valid stay dates: Through March 31)

Loews offers a relaxing and romantic oasis in the heart of Center City, complete with newly renovated guestrooms, a seasonal restaurant and an expansive on-site spa and salon with the city’s must-see offerings steps away. For those looking to dine out, the hotel’s restaurant Bank & Bourbon is offering a romantic dinner option on Feb. 14.

The Rittenhouse

210 W. Rittenhouse Square

Rittenhouse Romance (Valid stay dates: Through Dec. 31)

When a guest reserves a Rittenhouse Romance package, they can expect luxury accommodations, a $100 food and beverage credit, chocolate-covered strawberries and champagne.

The Study at University City

20 S. 33rd Street

Valentine’s Day Package (Valid stay dates: Feb. 9-19)

At this premier hotel near Drexel University and University of Pennsylvania, couples can celebrate the holiday with Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries, free parking and late check out.

