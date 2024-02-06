Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,397 in the last 365 days.

4 Fil-Am lawyers appointed as new judges in California

California Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed four distinguished Filipino-American judges to serve in the Los Angeles and Orange County Superior Court. As part of the 16 judicial appointments issued by Newsom this month, three accomplished lawyers, namely Christina Legaspi, Lowrie Mendoza, and Bryan Clavecilla, will now serve as judges in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

You just read:

4 Fil-Am lawyers appointed as new judges in California

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more