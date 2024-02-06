4 Fil-Am lawyers appointed as new judges in California

California Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed four distinguished Filipino-American judges to serve in the Los Angeles and Orange County Superior Court. As part of the 16 judicial appointments issued by Newsom this month, three accomplished lawyers, namely Christina Legaspi, Lowrie Mendoza, and Bryan Clavecilla, will now serve as judges in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.
