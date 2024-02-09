OneTrust Home Loans Appoints Josip Capelj as Senior Vice President of Retail Production

Senior Vice President of Retail Production, Josip Capelj

OneTrust Home Loans is proud to announce the appointment of Josip Capelj as Senior Vice President of Retail Production.

I am thrilled to join OneTrust Home Loans, a company known for its commitment to excellence and customer service.” — Josip Capelj

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneTrust Home Loans, a distinguished Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac approved direct lender and servicer, is proud to announce the appointment of Josip Capelj as Senior Vice President of Retail Production. With a stellar career spanning over 22 years in the mortgage industry, Capelj brings a wealth of experience, strategic leadership, and a proven track record to his role at OneTrust Home Loans.

Capelj's most recent position was as the Regional Vice President at Newrez, LLC./Caliber Home Loans, Inc., where he served for over 8 years. In this role, he managed a customer-centric, efficient, and profitable team, providing fantastic career opportunities to the most talented mortgage professionals in the market. His market focus extended across Michigan, Northern Ohio, Northern Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Prior to his role at Caliber Home Loans, Capelj served as Lending Manager at JPMorgan Chase where he contributed to the company's success for over 8 years. His extensive experience also includes serving as a Branch Manager at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, where he oversaw mortgage originations and market share growth in Southeast Michigan.

Reflecting on his new role at OneTrust Home Loans, Josip Capelj stated, "I am thrilled to join OneTrust Home Loans, a company known for its commitment to excellence and customer service. I am eager to leverage my extensive experience to contribute to the continued success of OneTrust Home Loans."

Capelj's appointment comes as OneTrust Home Loans is emerging as one of the largest construction lenders in the nation, establishing two joint ventures with top custom builders in the past two years and further solidifying the company as a dynamic player in the mortgage industry.

If you are interested in learning more about the career opportunities available, contact Josip directly at (248) 883-3459.

About OneTrust Home Loans

OneTrust Home Loans is a privately-owned Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac approved direct lender and servicer licensed in 49 states and 2 US territories with sales and operations across the country. In addition to the standard loan options like Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and Jumbo, OneTrust originates a significant amount of residential, commercial and construction loans for purposes of holding on its own balance sheet. The company supports Reverse Mortgage and Wholesale channels and continues to grow with several joint ventures on the horizon. OneTrust Home Loans places special importance on customer service as evidenced by their tagline, Service is Everything!® For additional information visit www.OneTrustHomeLoans.com.