FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams Support Maine Communities after Severe Storms and Flooding from Dec. 17-21, 2023

Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are going door-to-door, canvassing neighborhoods in Androscoggin, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford and Somerset Counties, helping impacted residents register for FEMA disaster assistance. DSA teams can also help survivors update their information and assist with referrals to voluntary agency partners.

Team members are visiting homes, schools, nonprofits, and communities with limited access. They are also meeting with local officials and community leaders to identify disaster-related issues and unmet needs.

DSA teams never ask for a fee or accept money for disaster assistance or help filling out applications. DSA teams wear a FEMA identification badge with a photograph – a FEMA shirt, vest or jacket is not proof of identity. They may offer residents the opportunity to use a tablet to register for assistance or ask residents for permission to enter information on their behalf.

Residents are encouraged to ask for federal identification before providing any personal information.

Survivors can also apply for assistance by downloading the FEMA Mobile App, online at DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling 1-800-621-3362. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.