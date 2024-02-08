City of Forest Park, GA, Partners with OpenGov to Upgrade Budget and Procurement Work

The City hopes to have better financial visibility, see an increase in vendors, and experience streamlined workflows, reinforcing its commitment to excellence.

GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Facing the challenges of siloed data and manual, paper-based processes, the City of Forest Park, GA, embarked on a mission to find a cutting-edge software provider that could revolutionize its budget management and procurement work. After an evaluation of available options, the City chose to partner with OpenGov , the premier provider of software solutions purpose-built for local government.Located about 30 minutes from Atlanta, the City of Forest Park's leadership was determined to modernize its operations to serve its residents better. In the search for innovative, modern platforms, City officials prioritized features such as reduced budget book creation time, the ability to establish KPIs for stronger decision-making, and streamlined solicitation planning. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning and OpenGov Procurement were selected for their comprehensive solutions that promised to help the City streamline budget preparation, meet GFOA standards, and make solicitations much easier to develop, providing a modern support system for the City's financial and procurement work.With the adoption of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning and OpenGov Procurement, the City of Forest Park is set to see modern enhancements in its processes. The system is expected to improve personnel forecasting, produce an ADA-compliant budget book, and allow for flexible, robust reporting. Moreover, the platform's integration capabilities will streamline financial operations, eliminating redundant tasks and fostering better collaboration among departments. This strategic move positions the City to achieve better financial visibility, perform strategic analysis, see an increase in vendors, and experience more streamlined workflows, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in serving the community.The City of Forest Park joins the ranks of numerous public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software tailored for government needs.