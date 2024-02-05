Manchin Speaks At West Virginia Association Of Counties Annual Conference, Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

February 05, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) spoke at the West Virginia Association of Counties Annual Conference and received the Lifetime Achievement award for his commitment to serving the people of West Virginia through implementing legislation such as the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“You all are the boots on the ground who know how to enhance the lives of those in your communities, and I can’t thank you enough for your tireless efforts. So many times, our greatest accomplishments have started with a good, commonsense idea from a fellow West Virginian, and I’m so proud of the infrastructure and quality of life improvements we’ve made together over the last few years,” Senator Manchin said in part. “Today’s conference is another reminder of what I have always known to be true – when West Virginians come together, we succeed. I look forward to continuing to work with you all to deliver the best possible services and solutions for the people of the Mountain State.”