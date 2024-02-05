Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,382 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Speaks At West Virginia Association Of Counties Annual Conference, Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

February 05, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) spoke at the West Virginia Association of Counties Annual Conference and received the Lifetime Achievement award for his commitment to serving the people of West Virginia through implementing legislation such as the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“You all are the boots on the ground who know how to enhance the lives of those in your communities, and I can’t thank you enough for your tireless efforts. So many times, our greatest accomplishments have started with a good, commonsense idea from a fellow West Virginian, and I’m so proud of the infrastructure and quality of life improvements we’ve made together over the last few years,” Senator Manchin said in part. “Today’s conference is another reminder of what I have always known to be true – when West Virginians come together, we succeed. I look forward to continuing to work with you all to deliver the best possible services and solutions for the people of the Mountain State.”

Photos from the event are available here.

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Speaks At West Virginia Association Of Counties Annual Conference, Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more