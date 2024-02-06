Submit Release
100 mg THC-infused Cherry Dark Chocolate Hits goodblend Dispensary for Valentine’s Day

100 mg THC-infused Cherry Dark Chocolate

Celebrate Valentine's with THC-infused cherry-chocolate bars at goodblend. Available for a limited time for Texas Compassionate Use Program patients.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a limited time, delicious THC-infused cherry-chocolate bars are available online and in person at goodblend dispensing locations. Patients enrolled in the Texas Compassionate Use Program can celebrate Valentine’s Day this year by indulging in a time-honored aphrodisiac infused with 100mg of THC.

Dr. Wendy Askew, a Board-Certified OB-GYN and Cannabis Medicine Expert in private practice in South Texas, gave her expertise on THC and intimacy.

"During intercourse itself, THC enhances sensations,” Askew said in a video giving her point of view. “So things smell better, and taste better and feel better. The altered perception of time is also important. So when patients are being sexually intimate, all of those enhanced sensations – as long as they're good ones – are going to be amplified. The whole experience is just enhanced.”

Product details:
Decadent dark chocolate combined with natural cherry flavor and 100mg of THC per bar. Available starting 2/6 for $26 exclusively at goodblend.

goodblend is one of three medical cannabis dispensaries operating legally in Texas. The THC used in this product is medical-grade to ensure the highest-quality experience for Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP) patients seeking relief.

Millions of Texans could qualify for medical marijuana under the Texas Compassionate Use Program. Finding out if you qualify is easy; visit tx.goodblend.com/clinic, and you can schedule a telehealth visit with a doctor in minutes.

