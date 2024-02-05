Fourteen Participants Graduate from Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court

The Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court celebrated the graduation of Andrew Acamo, Marcus Calmer, Andrew Cox, Donald Cunningham, James Dejarnett, Adam Dennerlein, Jason Dotzler, Jeff Hoselton, Logan Kerby, Aaron Martin, Matt O’Keefe, Haley Stroman, Paul Whitmore, and Jon Wulf on February 1, 2022, at the Omaha-Douglas Civic Center in Omaha along with family, friends, local community members, and local veterans. Veterans Treatment Court Judge Horacio Wheelock presided over the ceremony. This is a great achievement for the graduates, and we proudly celebrate their accomplishments.

Pictured: (back row) Graduates Jason Dotzler, Matt O’Keefe, Andrew Acamo, Donald Cunningham, Adam Dennerlein, Aaron Martin, and Logan Kerby; (front row) Graduates James DeJarnett and Andrew Cox.

The mission of the Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court is to honor the service of justice-system-involved veterans by providing a rehabilitative program that combines intensive supervision and treatment services to address veterans’ service-related experiences and enhance public safety by returning law-abiding and productive citizens to the community.

News station KETV was present during the ceremony. Read the full story from KETV here.



For additional information, please contact:

Rob Owens, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator, 402-444-4187.