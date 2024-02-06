WINH Reduces Issued and Outstanding Common Stock

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willcox International Holdings Inc (WINH) Reduces Issued and Outstanding Common Stock By 53%. Release | 02/05/2024

Willcox International Holdings Inc. (OTC: WINH) (“WINH” or the “Company”), has reduced the number of issued and outstanding common shares, through an exchange agreement with its majority shareholder.

WINH reduces outstanding Common Stock:

In a recent transaction Willcox International Holdings Inc. (WINH) reduced the outstanding common stock from 151,089,500 shares to 70,600,295 shares. The public float remained constant at 814,500 shares This reduction represents a decrease of over 53% in the issued and outstanding common stock. This was accomplished by the Company reaching an agreement with its largest shareholder to exchange a significant portion of the shareholder’s common shares for preferred shares in the Company. Our focus is always on increasing value for our shareholders and continuing to act on global opportunities that present themselves to the company.

About Willcox International Holdings Inc. (WINH)

WINH, has been focused on the green energy sector and the development of renewable energy resources. In addition to the company’s efforts in Canada, the company has been in talks to develop lithium extraction projects as well as battery production technology in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC). WINH has had several on the ground meeting in these countries over the past year and intends to establish a permanent presence in the Arabian Gulf. The renewable energy sector has rapidly gained traction and momentum in these countries as the global focus has shifted to Electronic Vehicles (EV) rather than carbon consuming transportation.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange — including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will” and other similar expressions — are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company’s revenues, financial condition or stock price.