SIRT Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Saskatoon

On Saturday, February 3 at approximately 3:37 a.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) regarding an officer-involved shooting that had taken place that night in Saskatoon.

SIRT accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

On February 2, SPS commenced an investigation related to a residence on the 600 block of Lisgar Avenue in Saskatoon. During the course of that investigation, SPS members applied for a search warrant and established containment around the residence. While the residence was contained, several individuals emerged from the residence and were arrested without incident. At approximately 2:19 a.m., a third individual, subsequently identified as a 34-year-old male, emerged from the residence and a confrontation with police occurred during which one member of SPS discharged their service firearm, striking the man.

SPS members contacted EMS and provided first aid to the man until EMS arrived. EMS attended the scene and provided care to the man before he was transported to hospital in Saskatoon where he remains.

Following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of five SIRT investigators was deployed to begin their investigation. SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man's injury. SPS will maintain conduct of the initial investigation, as well as the investigation into the 34-year-old man and his actions. No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to investigate alleged cases of serious injury, death, sexual assault or interpersonal violence arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while an individual is in police custody.

