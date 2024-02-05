Vermont State Police Watch Commander schedule, Feb. 5-11
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Watch Commander Schedule for the week of Feb. 5-11, 2024.
Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders.
Watch Commander – North
Lt. Tara Thomas
Watch Commander – South
Capt. Scott Dunlap
Watch Commander – Troop A (north)
Williston: 802-878-7111
St. Albans: 802-524-5993
Berlin: 802-229-9191
St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111
Derby: 802-334-8881
Watch Commander – Troop B (south)
Westminster: 802-722-4600
Royalton: 802-234-9933
Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421
Rutland: 802-773-9101
New Haven: 802-388-4919
Please visit: http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations