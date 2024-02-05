Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced its plans to host a conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release fourth quarter and full year results in the investor relations section of its website at ir.joinroot.com after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.



Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: February 21, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 660-6392

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (929) 203-0899

Conference ID: 3641459

Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.joinroot.com .

About Root, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has nearly 13 million app downloads and has collected more than 25 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.

For further information on Root, please visit root.com .

