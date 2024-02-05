State and Local Government 2023 Injury and Illness Electronic Submission Underway

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, February 5 - The Illinois Department of Labor's Division of Occupational Safety and Health (IL OSHA) is reminding state and local government entities that some are required to electronically report 2023 data about work-related illnesses and injuries by March 2nd, 2024.





"The collection of this data helps IL OSHA identify workplaces with high rates of illness and injury," said Illinois Occupational Safety and Health Chief Erik Kambarian. "IL OSHA uses this information to follow trends, target outreach, and gather data for future enforcement priorities."





The steps below provide a basic overview of the process. IL OSHA has developed a one-page notice that provides additional information and guidance for public sector employers.





Step 1: Maintain injury/illness recordkeeping at the "establishment" level.





Step 2: Determine the number of employees per establishment.





Step 3: Determine if any establishments are required to report injury and illness data.





Step 4: Electronically submit.





clarification on recordkeeping and reporting.