Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,359 in the last 365 days.

State and Local Government 2023 Injury and Illness Electronic Submission Underway

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, February 5 - The Illinois Department of Labor's Division of Occupational Safety and Health (IL OSHA) is reminding state and local government entities that some are required to electronically report 2023 data about work-related illnesses and injuries by March 2nd, 2024.


"The collection of this data helps IL OSHA identify workplaces with high rates of illness and injury," said Illinois Occupational Safety and Health Chief Erik Kambarian. "IL OSHA uses this information to follow trends, target outreach, and gather data for future enforcement priorities."


The steps below provide a basic overview of the process. IL OSHA has developed a one-page notice that provides additional information and guidance for public sector employers.


Step 1: Maintain injury/illness recordkeeping at the "establishment" level.


Step 2: Determine the number of employees per establishment.


Step 3: Determine if any establishments are required to report injury and illness data.


Step 4: Electronically submit.


clarification on recordkeeping and reporting.

You just read:

State and Local Government 2023 Injury and Illness Electronic Submission Underway

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more