Yost's Office Issues Statement Clarifying Legal Filing in Lawsuit Over Proposed Ballot Measure

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Contrary to recent news reports, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office (AGO) is not releasing a legal explainer today and was not required to do so by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Today’s filing by the AGO merely addresses the timeline on which a proposed voting-related ballot measure should be litigated. An argument about the merits will come later.

As Attorney General Dave Yost said previously, the lawsuit is welcomed because “the voters deserve a no-spin zone when asked to sign a petition, and I aim to give it to them.”

