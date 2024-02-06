Liquidware Continues to Define the DEX Landscape: A Year of Pioneering Achievements in 2023
Robust Growth in ARR and Elevated FlexApp Adoption in the Enterprise Arena
In a dynamic market shaped by significant shifts, Liquidware shines. Their solutions cover the four critical phases of Digital Employee Experience...”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquidware, a recognized authority in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) solutions for digital workspaces, proudly announces a year of exceptional growth and continued innovation. The company celebrates a 74% increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and an 80% growth in enterprise adoption of its FlexApp technology.
— Andy Whiteside, President and CEO of XenTegra, a Liquidware Partner
Liquidware offers the most comprehensive DEX coverage compared to other vendors. The company’s innovative solutions manage DEX using ProfileUnity, deliver it through FlexApp's dynamic applications, monitor it with Stratusphere UX, and control it using CommandCTRL.
Gartner forecasts that the DEX tool market will reach $476.8 million by the end of 2023 and grow at a compound annual rate of 17.3% through 2027, based on constant currency.1
"As we reflect on the strides made in 2023, it's evident that this was a year of remarkable growth and significant achievements for Liquidware in key areas of EUC (End User Computing)," said Chris Akerberg, President and COO of Liquidware.
2023 was marked by several key achievements for Liquidware:
Launch of 'CommandCTRL':
Liquidware introduced this cutting-edge SaaS product, enhancing its DEX solutions with real-time remediation and integrated AI. Featuring a 7-day DVR playback for DEX analysis, CommandCTRL garnered attention and accolades, winning the VMware Explore Finalist award and being recognized as a Redmond Magazine Product of the Year.
Launch and Expansion of the 'Liquidware Ready' Program:
Enhancing the confidence of partners and customers in choosing digital employee experience solutions compatible with Liquidware’s technologies. Microsoft, Citrix, VMware, and Dizzion FRAME were designated strategic platform partners while Application Readiness, IGEL, Nerdio, Stratodesk, Rimo3, and 10ZiG were awarded Liquidware Ready Verified status.
Advancements in FlexApp One:
The release of ProfileUnity with FlexApp version 6.8.6, brought about significant offline capabilities with FlexApp One, OAuth support, and performance enhancements, enhancing application portability and deployment across diverse Windows workspaces.
Strategic Growth through Partnerships:
Broadening the impact and reach of Liquidware's FlexApp One technology in the digital workspace management sector, several third parties announced or neared integration. Broad and growing Stratusphere UX support for ServiceNow and thin clients continued to assert Stratusphere UX as a leader in DEX monitoring and optimization.
Andy Whiteside, President and CEO of XenTegra, a Liquidware partner, commented saying, “In a dynamic market shaped by significant shifts, Liquidware shines. Their solutions cover the four critical phases of Digital Employee Experience, making them adaptable to customer needs during times of transformation. Liquidware continues to empower enterprises to excel in today's dynamic digital workspaces, and we're excited about the journey ahead. Their success and mission continue to align with XenTegra's commitment to empowering enterprises in the digital workspace.”
Akerberg continued, "In a landscape where many focus on singular aspects of DEX, Liquidware stands apart. We offer a holistic approach, delivering comprehensive solutions that encompass all critical components of DEX — from delivery and management to monitoring and control. Our commitment to these four pillars empowers modern enterprises to thrive in today's dynamic digital workspace environments."
For more information about Liquidware and its range of solutions, please visit Liquidware's website. www.liquidware.com
1 Gartner, Market Guide for DEX Tools, Dan Wilson, Autumn Stanish, Stuart Downes, Tori Paulman, Tom Cipolla, 9 October 2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc.
About Liquidware:
Liquidware is a leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) solutions for Windows desktops. The company’s products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate digital user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS, or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Dizzion Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on LinkedIn.
Raymond Swanson
Liquidware
+1 224-836-1541 ext. 144
email us here