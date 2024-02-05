Procap International sets in motion its expansion plans with the inauguration of its Hong Kong VIP Lounge

Hong Kong, HKSAR, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 21st January 2024, Procap was delighted to announce the opening of its Hong Kong office which sets in motion the company’s 2024 expansion plans. Procap International is aiming to focus on the North Asia region with planned VIP lounge openings in Hong Kong, China, and Japan. With the opening of the Hong Kong office, Procap International looks forward to and will actively work towards establishing new offices in China and Japan to complete the company’s expansion plans.

The opening of the Hong Kong VIP lounge signifies Procap International’s commitment to our associates and partners as we look to serve the Pearl River Delta region, a region with a population of more than 86 million. Additionally, Procap International sees huge business opportunities for our Hong Kong partners as the company looks to tap into the dynamism and positioning of Hong Kong as a global trade hub to develop meaningful business connections. Lastly, Procap International hopes that there will be deep and relevant collaboration among the North Asia offices once the China and Japan offices have been set up. The management of Procap International continues to see a huge potential for the North Asia region. It will be one of several key focus areas the company will look to continue developing.

The management of Procap would like to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude towards all partners and associates for their continuous and unwavering support shown to the company. The company’s hard work and perseverance have culminated into what Procap International is today and we look forward to deepening the partnership with all our stakeholders.

About Procap International

ProCap International, a technology-empowered, innovative financial services provider, is the pioneer of Capital Protection. The company is built based on risk management in prediction games; and selected trading instruments on exchanges.

By following the ProCap Formula, clients can enjoy stable returns daily by making the correct predictions; without worrying about making the wrong predictions and incurring any financial losses.

As the industry transits through consolidation and technological disruptions, ProCap’s avant-garde operating model is poised to provide the most competitive and cost-effective insurance products tailored to our clients’ ever-evolving needs. The amalgamation of ProCap, Policyholders and Gaming Operators seamlessly is an industry first with the company having tremendous growth potential to carve out a niche for itself with this revolutionary business model.

https://www.procap.insure



