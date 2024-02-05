Press Release: Commission settles with Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales for Campaign Reporting Act violations
News Provided By
February 05, 2024, 21:48 GMT
You just read:
Press Release: Commission settles with Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales for Campaign Reporting Act violations
News Provided By
February 05, 2024, 21:48 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Press Release: Commission settles with Representative Stefani Lord for Campaign Reporting Act violation
Press Release: Commission settles with Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales for Campaign Reporting Act violations
Press Release: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Gives Message to Amendments to Governmental Conduct ActView All Stories From This Source