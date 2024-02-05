Submit Release
Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2024 was $56.94, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.4% and 9.4%, respectively. These compare with the 0.6% and 4.6% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at January 31, 2024, the leverage represented 14.7% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and up from 13.6% at January 31, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at January 31, 2024 was $35.80, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 3.1% and 9.7%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2024 were as follows:

Industrials 24.1 %
Information Technology 21.2 %
Financials 13.5 %
Energy 12.1 %
Consumer Discretionary 10.7 %
Materials 10.3 %
Real Estate 4.6 %
Communication Services 1.9 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.8 %
Consumer Staples 0.8 %


The top ten investments which comprised 37.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2024 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 5.9 %
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.6 %
TFI International Inc. 4.5 %
Apple Inc. 3.5 %
The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.5 %
WSP Global Inc. 3.4 %
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.3 %
Mastercard Incorporated 3.2 %
Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.1 %
Shopify Inc. 2.7 %


