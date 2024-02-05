FinWise Bancorp Announces Two Senior Leadership Promotions

- Promotes Robert Keil and Richard Thiessens to Executive Vice Presidents -

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the promotions of Chief Fintech Officer Robert Keil and Chief Technology Officer Richard Thiessens to the added title of Executive Vice President.

“With evolving customer needs, technological advances, and a changing banking landscape, it’s crucial to have senior leaders with deep experience and knowledge to continue to drive innovation and provide differentiated solutions to our current and future customers. To that point, I am pleased to share the promotions of Robert and Richard to our executive leadership team,” stated Kent Landvatter, Chief Executive Officer and President of FinWise. “Both leaders have been instrumental in accelerating our strategic initiatives and I am confident that their commitment and extensive experience will contribute to FinWise fulfilling its mission to become an integrated Banking-as-a-Service provider.”

Mr. Keil joined FinWise in 2023 as Senior Vice President and Chief Fintech Officer, leading existing customers, business line strategy, and growth initiatives within the bank’s Strategic Programs line of business. Mr. Keil holds over 25 years of experience in Payments and the Banking as a Service (BaaS) industry. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Keil was SVP and Chief Payments Officer at Sutton Bank. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Fintech and Emerging Payments at Fiserv as well as various roles with US Bank and Wells Fargo.





Mr. Thiessens joined FinWise in 2019 and has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer since 2021 and has been responsible for creating and utilizing various forms of technology to deliver on the Bank’s strategic plans. He oversees the Company’s Information Systems, Cyber Security, Data Services and Project Management. Mr. Thiessens’ career spans more than two decades in Information Technology. Prior to joining FinWise, he co-founded Array Technology, an IT services and security consulting company that was rebranded to become Braintrace and ultimately acquired by Sophos. He also led the infrastructure, data and cyber security teams at EnerBank USA through rapid growth and significant change.



