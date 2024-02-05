Toast of the town: Cuvée returns to raise glass to excellence in Ontario wine

MEDIA RELEASE: February 5 2024 – R0013

The stage is set for the return of Ontario’s premiere celebration of VQA wine, bringing together winemakers and wine lovers to toast the thriving local industry.

Hosted by Brock University’s Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute (CCOVI), Cuvée is a weekend-long affair centred on the Grand Tasting, where Ontario winemakers will unveil their favourite selections.

The signature event — the largest of its kind — begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at the Holiday Inn Hotel and Conference Centre in St. Catharines and features more than 30 VQA wineries showcasing close to 100 wines from Ontario’s top winemakers. The selections are paired with gourmet cuisine prepared by celebrated chefs at 10 live cooking stations.

“Cuvée both celebrates excellence in our industry and supports the next generation of winemakers and grape growers by funding valuable research and providing scholarships to students through the Cuvée Legacy Fund,” said CCOVI Director Debbie Inglis.

The Grand Tasting is followed by Après Cuvée, where guests can dance the night away with live music from Jonesy and enjoy a selection of local craft brews, ciders, sparkling wine and Icewine. Special hotel room rates, in limited supply, are available to guests through the Cuvée website.

Cuvée Manager Barb Tatarnic said the last time the Grand Tasting was held in person in 2019, the event drew a record crowd of nearly 900 guests.

“We’re very excited for the return of Cuvée. It’s an unparalleled event that represents the seamless connection between the public and the grape and wine industry,” she said. “Cuvée is the perfect opportunity for guests to meet Ontario winemakers and to learn what their favourite wines are and why. More than a one-of-a-kind occasion, Cuvée truly showcases excellence in wine and food alongside our vibrant and supportive community.”

While the Grand Tasting is a highlight, Cuvée also runs from March 29 to 31 with its Cuvée en Route passport program. Guests can visit participating Niagara wineries and taste exclusive wines only available to en Route passport holders.

