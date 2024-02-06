The Brit Agency Rebrands Strategic Marketing Services to SummitBound
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brit Agency is excited to announce a new evolution as it rebrands its strategic marketing services to SummitBound (www.summitboundmarketing.com), a Canadian-based B2B Inbound Marketing agency and Certified HubSpot Solutions Partner with a focus on data-driven strategies and Website Design using the HubSpot CMS.
The rebrand reinforces SummitBound’s commitment to providing small and medium-sized businesses with data-driven marketing strategies and effective Website Design that leverages HubSpot's powerful Inbound Marketing methodology and technologies.
While The Brit Agency team and service level remains the same, SummitBound’s methodology has been updated with customized programs and projects that are tailored to ensure clients achieve their north star business objectives.
The rebrand includes a comprehensive overhaul of the visual brand and digital presence, with the unveiling of an updated website, logo, and suite of Inbound Marketing and Website solutions that are designed to propel your business to new heights.
SummitBound's rebranding will further align the company with industry-leading B2B best practices and enhance its capacity to expand its services, provide strategic insights, and deliver valuable Inbound Marketing solutions and Website Design and Development to its clients.
About SummitBound
SummitBound - a Canadian-based B2B Inbound Marketing agency and Certified Hubspot Solutions Partner - offers a comprehensive, data-driven approach to Inbound Marketing and Website Design. Through a combination of B2B Inbound Marketing strategies, SummitBound enables small to medium-sized enterprises to achieve scalable and efficient growth.
Through a comprehensive assessment of each client’s existing Inbound Marketing, SummitBound develops a customized action plan based on goals, metrics and growth objectives, and then implements industry best practices to create high-performing websites and valuable content that attracts, engages and converts customers. SummitBound is committed to helping its clients achieve Inbound Marketing success and reach their business goals.
SummitBound Marketing
julia@summitboundmarketing.com
