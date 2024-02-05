Sen. Nick Miller Encourages Historically Disadvantaged Businesses in the 14th District to Apply for State Funding 

February 5, 2024 − Small, diverse businesses in the 14th district can now apply for funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) announced.

Grants will be available from $2,500 to $10,000 for businesses across the commonwealth, ultimately totaling $10.5 million. In order to be eligible, historically disadvantaged businesses must have been open on or before March 17, 2020, and been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses must bring in $1 million or less annually and have less than 25 full-time employees or the equivalent of. The application window is now open and will close Feb. 23.

“Our variety of small businesses are one of the biggest economic advantages we have in the Lehigh Valley,” said Miller. “I encourage any small business owner who is eligible to apply for this funding. The COVID-19 pandemic hurt many of our small businesses and even four years later, this funding could be a critical lifeline.”

The funding can be used for business expenses, including working capital, inventory, equipment, safety and security equipment, marketing and costs to support the ongoing operation of the business.

The Pennsylvania Community Development Financial Institutions Network will oversee the applications and then distribution of funding.

“This funding is a vital step in supporting our small businesses, especially those minority-, women- or veteran-owned,” added Miller. “I am proud to continue to advocate to bring back critical funding to our district, strengthening the foundation of our local economies.”