Davis Wright Tremaine Names Julia Bennett Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer

– Davis Wright Tremaine has named Julia Bennett as its new chief marketing and business development officer. Bennett, who will be based in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, brings nearly two decades of experience in the legal industry, having led the marketing and business development functions in law firms as well as practiced as a lawyer.

"Julia has proven her ability to elevate the marketing capabilities of a firm and generate innovative ideas for business development success," said Firmwide Managing Partner Scott MacCormack. "She will play a major role in helping Davis Wright continue to strengthen our brand within our core markets, practices, and industry verticals."

Bennett joins Davis Wright after serving as the first-ever chief marketing officer of Brown Rudnick, where she led the business development and marketing communications functions of the firm in the U.S. and U.K. Previously, she served as the senior director of business development at Venable and worked in marketing and business development at Williams Mullen. Before beginning her marketing career, Bennett practiced as an associate at Shearman & Sterling in New York and Crowell & Moring in Washington, D.C.

"I am thrilled to join Davis Wright, a firm that I have long-admired for its excellence across industries," said Bennett. "I am looking forward to helping the firm's lawyers and business professionals identify new ways to lead the industry in both client service and commitment to the communities that we serve."

Bennett earned her B.A. from Duke University, M.A. from the The George Washington University School of Business, and J.D. from the University of Chicago.

About Davis Wright Tremaine

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is an AmLaw 100 law firm with more than 600 lawyers representing clients based throughout the United States and around the world. Learn more at www.dwt.com.