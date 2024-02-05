Davis Wright Tremaine Names Julia Bennett Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer
Bennett joins Davis Wright after serving as the first-ever chief marketing officer of Brown Rudnick, where she led the business development and marketing communications functions of the firm in the U.S. and U.K. Previously, she served as the senior director of business development at Venable and worked in marketing and business development at Williams Mullen. Before beginning her marketing career, Bennett practiced as an associate at Shearman & Sterling in New York and Crowell & Moring in Washington, D.C.
"I am thrilled to join Davis Wright, a firm that I have long-admired for its excellence across industries," said Bennett. "I am looking forward to helping the firm's lawyers and business professionals identify new ways to lead the industry in both client service and commitment to the communities that we serve."
Bennett earned her B.A. from Duke University, M.A. from the The George Washington University School of Business, and J.D. from the University of Chicago.
About Davis Wright Tremaine
