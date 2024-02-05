Shriners Children’s Raises Awareness About Common Household Dangers During National Burn Awareness Week.

For National Burn Awareness Week, Shriners Children's is educating parents about the most common dangers in the home that can lead to severe burn injuries.

Parents need to remember scalding can cause third-degree burns almost instantly and the longer the child is exposed to the hot liquid, the deeper the burn will be.” — Dr. Robert Sheridan