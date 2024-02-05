CN Legal Department Awarded Mansfield Certification for Boosting Diversity Within Leadership

MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce it has achieved Mansfield Certification, a designation awarded by Diversity Lab that measures the structural changes and actions CN has taken to ensure the hiring and promotion processes and paths to leadership within our legal department are open and transparent to all qualified lawyers and other legal professionals.



The Mansfield Rule Law Department Edition is a certification process designed to ensure all participating corporate legal departments provide a fair and equal opportunity to be hired, promoted and advance into leadership. Mansfield is focused on broadening the talent pool for consideration in hiring, including those historically underrepresented in the legal profession, and to facilitate transparent leadership pathways.

“We are gratified to be recognized for our efforts to ensure equity and inclusion within our legal department, which is emblematic of our ongoing commitment to increasing diversity across the entire company,” said Jody Evely, Assistant Vice President and General Counsel – U.S. at CN. “CN is always striving to represent and reflect within our workforce the communities we touch throughout Canada and the US.”

CN participated in the certification process alongside more than 60 leading companies and organizations as well as 340+ law firms. During the certification period in 2023, CN participated in monthly knowledge sharing calls with these organizations and Diversity Lab to exchange best practices on fostering inclusive workplaces. CN also sent representatives to the Mansfield Client Forums, where we connected with newly promoted partners from certified law firms.

About Diversity Lab:

Diversity Lab is an incubator for innovative ideas and solutions that boost diversity and inclusion in law. Experimental ideas are created through hackathons and piloted in collaboration with more than 300 top law firms and legal departments across North America. Diversity Lab leverages data, behavioral science, design thinking, and technology to further develop and test the ideas, measure the results, and share the lessons learned. For more details, visit www.diversitylab.com.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN's network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,800-mile rail network. CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

