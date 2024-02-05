PalletTrader and PopCapacity Forge Strategic Partnership to Streamline Pallet Procurement

PalletTrader and PopCapacity join forces to digitize the pallet and warehousing industry

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. and ATLANTA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PalletTrader, the leading online marketplace for buying and selling pallets, and PopCapacity, the first true digital marketplace for warehousing and fulfillment space, have announced a strategic partnership to streamline pallet matching. This collaboration promises to revolutionize warehousing and simplify pallet procurement for businesses of all sizes.



The modern logistics landscape is characterized by unprecedented demand and an ever-shifting ecosystem. Traditional methods of procuring warehouse space are often overly complex and forced together, leading to inefficiencies and wasted resources. Recognizing this challenge, PalletTrader and PopCapacity have joined forces to create a dynamic solution that meets the evolving needs of the market.

“Pallets are seen in every warehouse, yet the evolution of pallet technology has been lacking in recent years,” said Matt Fain, CEO, PopCapacity. “PalletTrader has provided the industry with a modern way to source and sell pallets. Similar to PopCapacity, PalletTrader leverages technology to improve the industry's ability to access these very important assets. By working with PalletTrader to digitize this often overlooked sector of the industry, we’re simplifying and improving the way pallet procurement is done.”

PopCapacity leverages AI, and virtual touring technology to accelerate and enhance the way brands and warehouses directly connect on pallet opportunities. This seamless integration with PalletTrader empowers businesses to reduce transportation costs and eliminate complexity by Identifying warehouse capacity convenient to operations.

"At PalletTrader, we understand the critical role of efficient warehouse matching in today's dynamic environment," says Kevin Kull, SVP, Sales & Operations, PalletTrader. "Our partnership with PopCapacity represents a significant step forward in providing businesses with the tools they need to optimize their supply chains and achieve cost savings."

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the logistics industry. By harnessing the power of technology and collaboration, PalletTrader and PopCapacity are paving the way for a future where efficient and sustainable movement and storage become the norm. With a shared vision for streamlining procurement and empowering businesses, this partnership is poised to reshape the landscape of logistics for years to come.

“Transportation and logistics has seen a transformative shift in digitization over the years that the pallet industry has been lacking,” added Kull. “Our partnership with PopCapacity underscores our commitment to building a better pallet ecosystem for both buyers and sellers.”

To learn more about PalletTrader products and services, visit pallettrader.com.

About PalletTrader

At PalletTrader, we're transforming the way businesses handle pallet logistics. Leveraging advanced technology, we provide comprehensive pallet solutions spanning a wide spectrum of services. Our fully managed solutions offer a seamless experience for our users, simplifying complex processes and enhancing efficiency. More than just a service provider, we've created a centralized marketplace empowering both buyers and sellers of pallets with more control, convenience, and choice. Trust PalletTrader to reshape your pallet needs- where innovation meets practicality

About PopCapacity

Established in March 2020, PopCapacity® had a vision to digitize the procurement of 3PL warehousing and fulfillment capacity. By offering enhanced visibility and frictionless connectivity within our digital marketplace, they were able to offer the logistics industry a new modern way to procure space. After launching a successful marketplace they saw an opportunity to introduce their frictionless process and technology to other nodes of the supply chain. Thus creating the first ever digital procurement platform for logistics. Website: www.popcapacity.com.