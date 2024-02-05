Quebec-based KIID comes to the rescue with 7 offices across Canada providing employers with childcare solutions

Marie Pier Hebert CEO KIID KIID celebrates 5 years in Canada serving 7 locations

Employers lead the way with childcare for employees struggling to find reliable childcare and special needs care as centres are shutting down across Canada

If employee benefits answer the concerns of the worker, who are parents outside the office, we see productivity and stability nurtured instead of anxiety, distractions, absenteeism, and fatigue.” — Marie Pier Hebert, CEO Kiid

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiid announces its fifth anniversary today with expansion into the U.S. market after its best-in-service childcare innovators for employees nationwide in seven Canadian cities are growing in demand. In support of this timely announcement, founder and CEO, Marie Pier Hebert is highlighting her viable childcare alternative which proves to be immediate and effective for hybrid and employees working from home offices.

“Kiid gives parents in your organization access to our online booking platform for babysitters, tutors, and health care professionals. Our support team is always available to help parents navigate life’s unexpected turns,” explains Marie-Pier.

Kiid allows employers to utilize a service that serves children, seniors, and those with special needs in their homes.

This innovative program is an accessible corporate membership solution for our childcare crisis because too many parents are struggling to meet monthly payments as they awkwardly juggle family and professional pursuits. With more discussion about childcare centres closing or struggling to remain open, children are experiencing high anxiety as parents are forced to find other accommodations. If they worked from home and could have an employer-paid benefit wouldn’t it be easier?

As the cost of living continues to spike, employee benefits need to match our greatest concerns: affordable, immediate, qualified child and senior care which extends to adults with special needs up to 25 years of age, tutoring, and senior support.

If employee benefits shape and transform to social issues and concerns of the everyday worker, who are parents outside the office, we see productivity and stability nurtured instead of torn apart with distractions, absenteeism, and fatigue. This is especially true for women juggling responsibilities at a home office. Employee retention benefits offer flexibility to pursue a career in the home for hybrid and at home workers.

Retaining top employees takes more than interesting work, a good workplace, and a decent living wage. Parents face a persistent issue without an immediate clear plan forward that is accessible or dependable for individual needs. Kiid moves into the corporate space to fill a wide gap and keep businesses on the path to success.

About Kiid

Kiid served more than 10,000 families in 2023, through one hundred companies across Canada with offices in Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Toronto. 2023 also found Toronto and Calgary outpacing other Canadian cities proving the demand for membership addresses the widening gap between domestic needs and the personal pursuit of career goals. Kiid celebrates five years of success by tripling their monthly memberships since 2020, proving their service is valuable for parents and their employers. This corporate program alleviates many of our childcare challenges in the form of waitlists, high monthly fees, and inexperienced providers.

